Toyota recalls 1 million hybrids for fire risk

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2013 file photo, the emblem of a Toyota car shines at Toyota Motor Corp.'s showroom Toyota Mega Web in Tokyo. Toyota remained the top-selling automaker for a second year in a row, beating U.S. rival General Motors by some...

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Some Toyota Prius vehicles have a serious problem that needs to be fixed.

According to CNN Money, Toyota is recalling Prius, Prius plug-in hybrid and C-HR SUV models produced between June 2015 and May 2018.

It includes about 192,000 cars in the United States.

The wire harness attached to the car’s power control unit could cause a fire.

All known owners will receive a notification by mail starting in late September.

The company said it would provide fixes to customers free of charge, according to CNN.

Customers can check their vehicle's status by going online and entering their Vehicle Identification Number or license plate information.

Customer support is available by calling the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 1-800-331-4331.