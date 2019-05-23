News

Tractor trailer crash blocking I-85 S in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: May 23, 2019 06:14 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:36 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- An 18-wheeler crash has closed a stretch of Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on southbound I-85 between Highway 9 and Business 85. 

Troopers say a tractor trailer jackknifed and spilled a load of lumber at mile marker 77. Drivers are being detoured to Business 85. 

No injuries were reported in the crash.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis said the driver ran off the side of the road, hit a wall barrier and overturned.

The driver was hauling lumber. The load was spilled in the crash. 

Hovis said the load spilled in the crash and the truck’s fuel tank also ruptured, spilling diesel fuel. 

The truck driver has been charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to Hovis. 

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified about the spill.

The stretch of I-85 South is expected to be closed for several hours. 

 


 

 

