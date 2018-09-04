News

I-26E at Saluda Grade open again after big rig overturns

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 10:22 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 04:33 PM EDT

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) -- I-26E is open again after a tractor trailer overturned at the top of Saluda Grade in Polk Co., according to NC Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. About two hours later, traffic was backed up nearly three miles. 

Columbus Fire Department said no one was hurt in the traffic accident.

 


 

 

