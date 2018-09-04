I-26E at Saluda Grade open again after big rig overturns Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tractor trailer crash on I-26 E. in Polk County, N.C. (WSPA) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WSPA [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Columbus Fire Dept. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Columbus Fire Dept. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Columbus Fire Dept. [ + - ]

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) -- I-26E is open again after a tractor trailer overturned at the top of Saluda Grade in Polk Co., according to NC Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. About two hours later, traffic was backed up nearly three miles.

Columbus Fire Department said no one was hurt in the traffic accident.

EXPECT DELAYS: I-26 E at the top of the grade due to an overturned tractor and trailer. Please use caution when driving through this area. I-26 will be one lane until cleanup. Posted by Town of Columbus Fire Department on Tuesday, September 4, 2018



