I-26E at Saluda Grade open again after big rig overturns
POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) -- I-26E is open again after a tractor trailer overturned at the top of Saluda Grade in Polk Co., according to NC Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. About two hours later, traffic was backed up nearly three miles.
Columbus Fire Department said no one was hurt in the traffic accident.
Top Stories
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- NBC's 'Law & Order' franchise adding new hate-crimes drama
- US appoints veteran envoy for Afghan peace effort
- Fraternity group votes to ban hard alcohol at houses, events
- Little Rock 9 student dedicates commemorative bench
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.