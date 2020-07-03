Tractor trailer driver dies after crash on I-26 in NC, NCHP says

(WSPA) – North Carolina Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a tractor trailer died following a crash on Interstate 26 in Western North Carolina Friday.

According to Trooper Stephens, the tractor trailer was traveling east on I-26 near mile marker 61 when the vehicle went off the road to the right, overturned and hit a guardrail.

Stephens said the driver died at the scene.

The tractor trailer was reportedly hauling empty plastic bottles.

Stephens said at least one lane was still closed to traffic at last check as clean-up from the crash continued.

There was no estimate on when the lane would reopen.

Saluda Fire and Rescue officials were asking drivers to avoid I-26 eastbound from Hendersonville towards Saluda earlier Friday as crews continued to clean up from the crash.