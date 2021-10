(NEXSTAR) – A woman who went viral with the story of her “worst first date” is now claiming that a “drove” of other women have come forward with stories of strikingly similar — and awful — first dates, perhaps with the very same person.

Elyse Myers, a web developer and content creator from Nebraska, first shared the tale of her disastrous 2011 date on TikTok last week. As she explained in the video, Myers met her suitor on a dating app before driving to his house, where she assumed they would be meeting up and leaving for a restaurant. Instead, the man hopped into her car, directed her to a Taco Bell drive-thru, and proceeded to order 100 crunchy tacos.