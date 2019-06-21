Tractor trailer overturns in I-26 crash in Spartanburg Co.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-26 just before the exit to Highway 29 (WSPA).

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A tractor trailer flipped in an early-morning crash on Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports injuries in the accident.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-26 just before the exit to Highway 29.

7News crew at the scene said drivers were able to get around the overturned truck, which was flipped at exit 21A more than an hour after the reported crash.

We’ve reached out to the S.C. Highway Patrol for more details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

