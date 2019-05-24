Tractor trailer overturns on I-26EB, lanes to close at John Dodd Rd to remove wreckage Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WSPA ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WSPA ) [ + - ]

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management officials said a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 eastbound Friday morning.

According to emergency management's Facebook post, the tractor trailer overturned at the New Cut Road exit.

Both eastbound lanes on I-26 are open at this time, but will close at John Dodd Road as heavy duty wreckers start to remove the wreckage.

At 1 p.m., an advisory said I-26 eastbound lanes at mile marker 16 will be closed for approximately an hour as wreckers work to remove the overturned tractor trailer.

A detour has been put in place to divert traffic onto John Dodd Road, to Blackstock, then to New Cut Road, where they can get back onto the interstate.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Emergency management officials said no injuries were reported in the tractor trailer crash.