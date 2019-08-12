Traffic accident downs power lines, shuts down N. Main in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Drivers are asked to avoid a section of North Main Street in Belton following a crash that downed power lines.

Belton Fire Department said in a Facebook post that North Main Street is shut down between Stevenson Drive and Calhoun Road due to a traffic accident on Monday morning. 

Drivers are being detoured around the accident involving a tractor trailer.

Belton Fire Chief Brad Maness said Duke Energy and AT&T crews are working to clear two downed poles, including a power pole, as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Duke Energy shows 11 customers in the area without power. 

Electricity is expected to be restored by 12:15 p.m., according to the utility’s website.

