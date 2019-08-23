Traffic clear after power lines downed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Traffic delays and power outages near the intersection of Woodruff Road and I-85 left some people frustrated Thursday.

The I-85 northbound ramp onto Woodruff Road was closed around 1 p.m. as crews worked to fix power lines, but all lanes have since reopened.

According to police, a construction crew may have accidentally hit overhead power lines just before 1 a.m., pulling them into the path of an SUV on I-85. Some nearby businesses were left without power early Thursday evening, including Southern Om Yoga, Ultraskin Wax Center, Athleta, R.E.I, Petco, and New Balance.

“We were coming by R.E.I…we were going to do some shopping, but it’s closed due to a power outage,” said Gilbert Goodman.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows no customers in the area were without power around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

