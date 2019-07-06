Traffic light outage along Woodruff Rd. caused by lightning, police say

Greenville Police direct traffic at the intersection of Woodruff Road and Market Point Drive, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say a traffic light at the corner of Woodruff Road and Market Point Drive could be out until Sunday after it was damaged by lightning.

According to Greenville Police, repairs on the traffic light are not expected to be complete until Saturday evening or Sunday due to the severity of the damage.

Officers are directing traffic at the intersection.

Motorists are advised to be cautious in the area and to expect heavier than normal congestion.

The intersection provides an entrance to the Green Ridge Shopping Center.