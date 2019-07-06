Traffic light outage along Woodruff Rd. caused by lightning, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Greenville Police direct traffic at the intersection of Woodruff Road and Market Point Drive, Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Greenville Police direct traffic at the intersection of Woodruff Road and Market Point Drive, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say a traffic light at the corner of Woodruff Road and Market Point Drive could be out until Sunday after it was damaged by lightning.

According to Greenville Police, repairs on the traffic light are not expected to be complete until Saturday evening or Sunday due to the severity of the damage.

Officers are directing traffic at the intersection.

Motorists are advised to be cautious in the area and to expect heavier than normal congestion.

The intersection provides an entrance to the Green Ridge Shopping Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store