Traffic loops to be built to solve congestion at Easley schools

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – One by one, cars start living up outside West End Elementary over an hour before school lets out.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s backed up at the red light. The traffic is backed up from there coming here and cars can’t get around if they have to go straight,” said Cheryl Holliday who picks up her granddaughter everyday.

Over at Forest Acres Elementary School, it’s the same story. Parents and grandparents tell 7News it’s not a new problem, but they are looking for a solution.

Pickens County School District announced that solution to alleviate all the traffic on Wednesday.

“The traffic issues that are caused by the drop offs at those schools, it impacts anyone that has to drive through those areas so this is something that truly effects everyone in the area, not just people with kids,” said John Eby with Pickens County School District.

The plan is to build two new traffic loops to the side of each school on property that the school already owns. The hope by doubling and tripling the existing loops it will direct the congestion off the main roadways.

“I think it will help a whole lot with traffic and possibly save people’s lives at some point because they are coming in the wrong way and eventually we are going to have a car accident,” Holliday said.

The school district said they are moving forward with the plans now because the City of Easley stepped in to help fill their funding gap.

The construction is set to begin soon and the goal is to have the loops open at the start of next school year.