Traffic moving after hours- long backup on I-85 Southbound in Gaffney

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C (WSPA) – Traffic is moving again after several people reported sitting in traffic for hours Saturday night.

According to the SCDOT website, a crash was causing backup on I-85 Southbound near Exit 82 in Gaffney, going towards Spartanburg. Several WSPA viewers reported sitting in traffic, with one saying they sat from 9:30 p.m. – 4 a.m.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries in the crash or the cause. We have reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more details and will continue to update this story.

