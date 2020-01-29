Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges in Weaverville

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A traffic stop resulted in suspects being arrested on multiple drug charges in Buncombe County.
At 8 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Weaverville Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by Krissy Biddix and Devonte Williams near the intersection of US 25/70 and Monticello Road.
Police say they located 266 grams of methamphetamine, over 9 grams of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, Hydrocodone, Xanax, Suboxone, marijuana, and the equipment commonly used to package and sell drugs.
Officers also seized a handgun and over $4,600 in cash.
Buncombe County deputies and members of Buncombe County’s Anti-Crime Task Force also assisted.
Krissy Biddix was charged with:
- 6 counts of trafficking methamphetamine and opioids
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine,
- maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
- possession of heroin, possession of cocaine
- possession of schedule I controlled substances
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II,
- possession of schedule III controlled substances
- possession of schedule IV controlled substances
- possession of schedule VI controlled substances
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- probation violations
She is being held under a $40,000 secured bond.
Devonte Williams was charged with:
- 6 counts of trafficking methamphetamine and opioids
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine
- maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances
- possession of heroin
- possession of cocaine
- possession of schedule I controlled substances
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II
- possession of schedule III controlled substances
- possession of schedule IV controlled substances
- possession of schedule VI controlled substances
- carrying a concealed weapon
- firearm by felon
- possession of drug paraphernalia
He is being held under a $65,000 secured bond.