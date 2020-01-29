Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges in Weaverville

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A traffic stop resulted in suspects being arrested on multiple drug charges in Buncombe County.

At 8 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Weaverville Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by Krissy Biddix and Devonte Williams near the intersection of US 25/70 and Monticello Road.

Police say they located 266 grams of methamphetamine, over 9 grams of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, Hydrocodone, Xanax, Suboxone, marijuana, and the equipment commonly used to package and sell drugs.

Officers also seized a handgun and over $4,600 in cash.

Buncombe County deputies and members of Buncombe County’s Anti-Crime Task Force also assisted.

Krissy Biddix was charged with: