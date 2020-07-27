Traffic stop leads to seizure of over 170 grams of meth in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A traffic stop in Asheville resulted in the seizure of over 170 grams of meth and two arrests on July 23.

According to police, 170.1 grams of methamphetamine and 69 Oxycodone pills in total were seized as a result of the traffic stop on Kenilworth Knolls Road.

35-year-old Michael Lee Blake and 46-year-old Robert James Reece Jr. were arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine following the seizure. Additionally, Blake was also charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

