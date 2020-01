ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic stops made by Anderson Police this week have led to drug and weapon seizures as well as arrests.

The Community Action and Narcotics Teams worked to get the items off the streets, police posted on Facebook.

Traffic stops made by Anderson Police this week have led to arrests and seizures. (Picture: Anderson Police Facebook)

They advised the CAT Team and Narcotics work independently of the Patrol Division and work on issues brought up by residents at the community meetings.