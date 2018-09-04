Tragedy strikes each holiday on Upstate lakes this summer Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAKE KEOWEE, SC (WSPA) - With Labor Day now behind us, as is the deadliest days of summer. There are three holidays during those hundred days and on each of those holidays, tragedy struck on the Upstate waters.

Just Monday, on Labor Day Jody Black was out enjoying the water. According to his family that was his favorite place to be. But just as the day was ending, Black was swimming with friends and family and went under to never resurface.

Black's death is at least the second drowning death on Lake Keowee this summer and Lake Hartwell suffered six fatalities. A tragedy for each and every family during a time of celebration and life.

"He never met a stranger, if you were in the hunting section in Walmart you were going to be there for an hour talking to him because he loved to hear your stories and he wanted to share his and if there was something he could do to help you, then he was going to be there for you," said Elizabeth Morgan, Black's daughter.

Black leaves behind a family who loved him dearly. They tell 7News his visitation will be held on Thursday at 6pm at Robinson's Funeral Home in Easley with the funeral on Friday at 2pm. They welcome anyone who has a story to share to come share them with Black's family.