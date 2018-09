Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of WRIC

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Emergency crews are responding to a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer in Chester on Thursday.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Curtis Street in Chester, according to Chesterfield Fire.

Currently, CSX has shut down the rail for other trains.

Any injuries involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

