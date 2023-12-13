OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — According to the Corinth Shiloh Fire Department, first responders received a call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Jacobs Road near Seneca because a car got stuck on the railroad track.

“From the time we received the initial 911 call to the time we were dispatched a train actually came through and so dispatch was not able to get a hold of the train engineer in time to stop them and so a train did come through and hit the vehicle that was stuck on the tracks and by the time we got there the vehicle was off on the shoulder of the road up against the signal,” said Fire Chief Kevin Christenbury.

Officials said the vehicle got stuck because of how low the car sits to the ground. The vehicle was trying to go over the tracks. The car more than likely got stuck where the pavement drops off.

Officials said the man was able to get out of his car before the train came. There were no injuries or fatalities.

“You should immediately exit the vehicle away from the tracks at a 45 degree angle towards the direction of the oncoming train and that’s to minimize the risk of injury or of course or worse,” said Mitchell Ridgeway with the state highway patrol.

After getting out of your car, call 911. Dispatch will then alert the proper train system.

Officials said Operation Lifesaver is an education program that is used to inform the public about how to drive safely around rail roadways. To view a list of tips, click here.