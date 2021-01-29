Trainee shot, seriously injured in training incident at Fort Jackson

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A trainee has been shot at Fort Jackson in a training incident on Friday.

An active duty basic combat trainee was preparing for training with their unit when they sustained a gunshot wound. That person was evacuated by Emergency Medical Services, according to Fort Jackson officials.

They said trainees on Fort Jackson will be given the opportunity to communicate their well-being to family over the course of the next 24 hours.

The unit has paused training while leaders provide resiliency teams, chaplains, and behavioral health specialists to assist cadre and fellow trainees as they address, cope, and manage the effects that follow a traumatic experience, officials said.

“It is dreadfully unfortunate to apprise the community about a very serious injury to one of our trainees in basic combat training today,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “Very grateful for the critical care and services provided by EMS and medical professionals today,

as we continue to provide support to the trainee’s family and teammates.”

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.