Trainer gives tips to stay fit at home while following Covid19 safety precautions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Anxiety and stress levels are at an all-time high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local trainer and owner of Nautulis Fitness Center John Lankford said anxiety and stress can manifest in the body, causing physical problems. He said one way to stay healthy is to continue exercising.

Lankford said Moving your body and eating well everyday is beneficial for your heart and your mind.

Cardio can be something as simple as a walk, and you can incorporate weights or use something like a jug full of water or water bottles.

When exercising, health officials said you should remember to practice social distancing and do so in small groups in or near your home.