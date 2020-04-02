1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Trainer gives tips to stay fit at home while following Covid19 safety precautions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

scarman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Anxiety and stress levels are at an all-time high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local trainer and owner of Nautulis Fitness Center John Lankford said anxiety and stress can manifest in the body, causing physical problems. He said one way to stay healthy is to continue exercising.

Lankford said Moving your body and eating well everyday is beneficial for your heart and your mind.

Cardio can be something as simple as a walk, and you can incorporate weights or use something like a jug full of water or water bottles.

When exercising, health officials said you should remember to practice social distancing and do so in small groups in or near your home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories