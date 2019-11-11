Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas Eve & Other Stories Ticket Giveaway

HARDY, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are searching for a Marine who deserted his post in North Carolina and has since been named as a person of interest in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend.

News outlets report 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown is wanted for questioning in the Saturday death of Rodney Brown in Franklin County, Virginia. Authorities say Michael Brown is a combat engineer who deserted his Camp Lejeune post last month and was later spotted in Franklin County.