Transcript of kidnapping 911 call released after baby tossed in ravine, mom charged

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Krista Madden

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Police in Asheville have released a transcript of the 911 call of a reported kidnapping that ended with a mother charged, accused of tossing her child down a ravine in Henderson County.

In the transcript, the caller said they got a text message from Krista Madden saying that she was abducted, while she was walking her baby, and was in the trunk of her car.

The caller tells dispatchers that one of the text messages said, "Don't call the phone. I've been abducted."

And she wasn’t home. The car is gone. I don’t know where she would’ve gone for a walk then if she took the car. And I don’t know if this is a hoax. But I’ve been trying to reach her. And it just says, 'Don’t call the phone. I’ve been abducted.' Unless this is a hoax. But, you know, she always tells me where she goes. And we have Find a Friend where we can, you know, look up each other. - 911 Caller

READ: Entire transcript of 911 kidnapping call from Asheville PD

Madden, 35, was found at a church not far from where her vehicle was found in Henderson County. Deputies said she told them that she had escaped.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said her 7-week-old baby was found alive after having been tossed over a 50 to 75 foot ravine in a car seat.

The child was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin says investigators believe Madden acted alone and said it is likely that she made up the story about the alleged kidnappers.

Madden was charged with attempted murder.