DOWNTOWN GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — More than two decades in the making, the city of Greenville has finally broken ground on improving the cultural corridor downtown.

The city has successfully secured the funds from the state to make it all happen.

“We’ll be a part of the whole and people will be more encouraged to come to Heritage Green and to experience all the cultural assets located here,” said Dana Thorpe, CEO Upcountry History Museum.

The section of College and Buncombe St. between Main Street carries 13,000 cars each day and acts as a highway.

“For those of us who work here at Heritage Green, getting in and out of work each day is a challenge. Very heavy traffic in this area even for our visitors who come to the museums and the library and the theater. If they want to go somewhere to catch a bite to eat or to do a little bit of shopping, they basically are land locked here.”

City officials say crews will widen the sidewalk and cut the four lane road down to three.

“A lot of small improvements will make a difference for the driving experience here in downtown and flow much more efficiently,” said Knox White, Greenville mayor.

Cutting the lanes will traffic go at slower speeds making it easier and safer to enjoy the museums and other cultural parts of Heritage Green.

“I’ve been out here over the years so many times and have seen families that were probably staying at the Hyatt or something and someone may say hey let’s take the kids and go to the Children’s Museum. I have seen in the middle of the afternoon a mother with a baby stroller and small children trying to walk on the sidewalk while traffic is going. It’s a bad situation,” said White.

The city said redirecting traffic to the downtown academy bypass will allow Heritage Green to feel more connected to downtown than ever before.

“The big picture just means that heritage green after many decades of sitting over here is kind of an island to itself will now really be embraced by and be a part of downtown Greenville,” said White.

The pedestrian crosswalk push button features will be retimed allowing pedestrians to enter the crosswalk before cars are given a green light.

The cultural corridor will also have a tree canopy along the sidewalks.

“People will safely be able to maneuver from the downtown area to Heritage Green. It’ll be walkable, it’ll be beautiful, it’ll be a continuum,” said Thorpe.

According to the city, the project is set to be completed late next year.

There are no improvements planned for the intersection of North Main Street and Academy as a part of this project. However, that intersection has been identified as a potential site for a future improvement project.