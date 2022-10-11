CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Charleston on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure and meet with community members and leaders.

Secretary Buttigieg will tour the area and discuss infrastructure investments with Majority Whip James E. Clyburn on Wednesday, October 12.

At 3 p.m., Buttigieg will join Clyburn and other area leaders for a news conference at the BCD Council of Governments office to detail investments in Charleston-area transit.

Buttigieg and Clyburn will also visit Charleston International Airport to hold meetings with local community members and leaders.