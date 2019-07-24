Trash fee increasing for some in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- More than 100,000 people in Greenville County will soon be paying higher fees for trash pick-up.

Greenville County Council’s finance committee approved a budget for The Greater Greenville Sanitation District that includes higher fees for customers. The district serves part of the county to the west, north, and south of the city of Greenville.

Those in houses and mobile homes will go from paying $150 a year to $210 a year. Commercial customers will pay $325, up from $250 annually. Apartment fees will increase from $75 annually to $85. Vacant lot fees will remain constant at $25 per year.

Officials with the district said it needs the money after eight years of no fee increases.

“I’m definitely not for it unless they can prove to us why they’re going to X,Y,Z, P, D, and Q,” said district customer Liz Daly-Korybski.

Cole said the money will go toward salaries, equipment, and a new campus on the intersection of 124 and 253.

“More housing and more traffic…this is is not going to be the best place for us to have trucks coming in and out at all times of the day,” Cole said of the district’s current headquarters on West Washington Street in Greenville.

He said the district also wants to improve its pick-ups for yard waste. Right now, Cole said they try to pick it up every two weeks. He said they’re hoping to start picking it up weekly.

“Yard waste service has been kind of one of the number 1 complaints among our customers,” Cole said.

“When it comes to picking up yard waste, it could be three, four, five weeks before they ever even do it,” said Daly- Korybski.

The chairman of the district’s board of commissioners, Clay Jones, said the people in the service area get a lot of bang for their buck. Daly-Korybski said she wishes they had the option to look elsewhere.

“We’ll be 30 to 40 percent much cheaper than the actual private company,” Jones said.

The district is also asking for a millage increase that Cole said would cost the average customer $5 or $6 more a year. The County Council must approve the millage rate increase for it to go into effect.

The fee will show up on customers’ tax bills at the end of the year.