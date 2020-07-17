Travelers Rest businesses and residents react to mask ordinance

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- At the Travelers Rest city council meeting Thursday night, leaders decided to crack down on COVID-19 precautions.

Customers inside of pharmacies and grocery stores will now be requires to wear a mask.

Along with the employees at retail stores and food services.

If the ordinance is broken, Travelers Rest Mayor, Brandy Amidon wants people to be aware that it’s not considered an emergency.

“It’s a civil fine, and so it’s not something you call 9-1-1 for. You can call and we have a staff, codes enforcement, that would enforce that,” Mayor Amidon said. “But again it’s not something we want to have to do.”

Morgan Gardner is an employee at her family’s local business on Main Street and says they’ve been wearing masks since the pandemic started, but she thinks this is a necessary step for all businesses.

“I do think this is a good thing to kind of stop some of it,” Gardner said. “I know South Carolina has had some problems with it and bouncing back and I would like to see us get back to a more normal place at some point.”

However, some residents, like Shan Massey, don’t agree with the restrictions.

“You gotta right to be free. They ain’t got no right to tell you to wear a mask,” Massey said. “You gotta right to choose yes or no. You should put it on if you think this will hurt you but you gotta right to have a choice.”

If you do want to report a mask incident in Travelers Rest, make sure to call the city’s non-emergency number: 864-834-9092