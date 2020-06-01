Travelers Rest challenges Greer to see who can have best Census Response Rate

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA)- Two cities, one winner. The Mayor of the city of Travelers Rest, has challenged the mayor of the city of Greer to see which city can gather the highest Census response rate.

It’s called the 2020 Census Response Rate Challenge.

The census is something each household is required by law to fill out and municipalities ultimately benefit from each response.

The Census helps to determine the population of an area which is helpful for the federal government to be able to decide how to allocate funds for things like road repairs, hospitals, schools, and businesses among other things.

Mayor Brandy Amidon said Traveler’s Rest is currently trailing Mayor Rick Danner and the city of Greer in response rate but both cities are above the state response rate which is 54.5% at present.

Amidon said the wager is lunch. The losing mayor must treat the winning mayor and city council members to lunch after the totals are in and the census is collected. Bragging rights are also at stake.

The Census is collected once every 10 years and can be filled out online, by mail or by phone. Census Bureau employees are currently visiting homes to encourage participation.

Click here to take the census online