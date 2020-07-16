Traveler’s Rest City Council expected to vote on mask ordinance tonight

TRAVELER’S REST, S.C. (WSPA) – Traveler’s Rest City Council will hold a meeting tonight to vote on a possible mask ordinance requiring residents to wear face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments.

According to the agenda, this item will be considered an emergency ordinance aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Brandy Amidon said the ordinance will be similar to that of Greenville to keep consistencies across city lines for those commuting from one city to the next.

Violators could face a civil penalty and $25 dollar fine and business owners must require employees to wear face coverings.

There are a few exemptions for special circumstances:

In outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to retail or food service establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed

For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering

For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition

For children under four (4) years old

For patrons of food service establishments while they are dining

In private, individual offices

When complying with directions of law enforcement officers

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including dental services or while swimming

While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area

“A bigger ask is of our businesses for their employees to wear masks as they serve our residents and visitors. We saw first hand the consequences of shutting down our local economy and we want to do everything we can to avoid that happening again, but also do our best to protect patrons as they shop and eat in Traveler’s Rest,” Amidon said.

Mayor Amidon understands that mask wearing has become a hot topic but hopes this ordinance helps to save the lives of residents and visitors.

“We know this has become a hot topic, but we are asking our TR community to make a behavior change that may help keep a neighbor from becoming sick,” Amidon said.

Stores included in the ordinance:

Grocery stores, convenience stores, and any other establishment engaged in the retail sale of non-prepared food

Commercial stores engaged in the retail sale of goods or services including sporting goods stores; furniture and home-furnishings stores; clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores; ewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores; department stores; hardware and home-improvement stores; book, craft, and music stores; florists and flower stores; and all other stores that sell supplies for household consumption or use

Pharmacies and other stores that sell medications or medical supplies

Alcoholic beverage stores

Laundromats

To tune into the virtual meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom click here (Meeting ID: 834 1139 2363)

The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook LIVE here.