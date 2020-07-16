Travelers Rest City Council passes face mask ordinance

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – Travelers Rest City Council has passed a face mask ordinance that goes into effect Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 6 p.m.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Upstate, Travelers Rest city council members voted 7-2 to approve an ordinance requiring the use of face masks.
The ordinance states:
- All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Grocery Store or Pharmacy
- All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed
- All food service establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including, without limitation, delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working
Retail establishments include any retail business, organization, establishment, or facility open to the public within city limits including:
- grocery stores, convenience stores, and any other establishment engaged in the retail sale of non-prepared food
- commercial stores engaged in the retail sale of goods or services including sporting goods stores; furniture and home-furnishings stores; clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores; jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores; department stores; hardware and home-improvement stores; book, craft, and music stores; florists and flower stores; and all other stores that sell supplies for household consumption or use
- pharmacies and other stores that sell medications or medical supplies
- alcoholic beverage stores
- laundromats
Food service establishments include any establishment within city limits that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out, or drive-through basis.
Exemptions
Face coverings shall not be required:
- In outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to retail or food service establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
- For children under four (4) years old
- For patrons of food service establishments while they are dining
- In private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including dental services or while swimming
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area