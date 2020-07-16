Travelers Rest City Council passes face mask ordinance

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – Travelers Rest City Council has passed a face mask ordinance that goes into effect Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Upstate, Travelers Rest city council members voted 7-2 to approve an ordinance requiring the use of face masks.

The ordinance states:

All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Grocery Store or Pharmacy

All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed

All food service establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including, without limitation, delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working

Retail establishments include any retail business, organization, establishment, or facility open to the public within city limits including:

grocery stores, convenience stores, and any other establishment engaged in the retail sale of non-prepared food

commercial stores engaged in the retail sale of goods or services including sporting goods stores; furniture and home-furnishings stores; clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores; jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores; department stores; hardware and home-improvement stores; book, craft, and music stores; florists and flower stores; and all other stores that sell supplies for household consumption or use

pharmacies and other stores that sell medications or medical supplies

alcoholic beverage stores

laundromats

Food service establishments include any establishment within city limits that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out, or drive-through basis.

Exemptions

Face coverings shall not be required: