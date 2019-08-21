Travelers Rest City Council unanimously votes to raise starting pay for all public safety employees

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – Travelers Rest Police Department officials announced that city council members voted to raise the starting pay for all city public safety employees.

According to the police department’s news release, Travelers Rest City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 15 to raise the starting pay for police officers and firefighters up to between $35,000 and $38,000 per year.

The previous starting pay was between $28,000 and $29,000.

According to the release, the pay raise goes into effect immediately.

“The City of Travelers Rest can now remain competitive with other local municipalities and counties and lure the best qualified candidates to work for this growing city in the foothills of Greenville County,” from the release.