Travelers Rest City Council votes 6-3 to local mask mandate for 60 days

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) — Despite Gov. Henry McMaster’s Friday rollback of statewide mask mandates for restaurants and state properties, Travelers Rest City Council voted 6-3 Monday to extend its mask mandate for an additional 60 days.

The vote came in a virtual meeting, which you can watch here.

“Most of you are probably aware that the governor has recently rescinded portions of his emergency order,” City Administrator Eric Vinson told council in the meeting. “That in no way impacts our ability to continue to pass a local emergency ordinance that requires masks.”

Mayor Brandy Amidon and councilmembers Kelly Byers, Harvey Choplin, Shaniece Criss, Brantly Vest and Sara Gilstrap voted to extend the mandate. Councilmembers Grant Bumgarner, Rick Floyd and Jeff George voted against the extension.

The current local mask ordinance has been in place since July 2020. It requires face coverings inside pharmacies, grocers, restaurants and retailers. The Travelers Rest Police Department reported Monday having issued no citations to ordinance violators over the mandate’s lifetime.

Still, the majority of city leaders find the ordinance effective.

“Knowing that there are hospitals still encouraging wearing masks and wanting us to do all of those things,” Mayor Brandy Amidon said, “When those authority figures in the health and wellbeing space start giving us the green light then I’d love to see that mask ordinance be lifted and kind of move towards a normal existence.”

Most Americans are in that high risk population. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) 6 in 10 adults in the United States have one chronic disease and 4 in 10 have two or more chronic illnesses.

Mayor Amidon said she’ll continue to listen to the health experts to guide any future decisions regarding the mask ordinance.