Travelers Rest hosts food drive, collects mask donations

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Travelers Rest held a food drive at Trailblazer Park Saturday morning to assist local food pantries.
The food drive was hosted by Mayor Brandy Amidon and former mayor Wayne McCall.
Face masks, hygiene products, dog food, and various non-perishable items.
“I think in this we all just want to do something to take care of each other and so this is giving people something tangible,” said Amidon. “Go clean out your cabinet, stop by the grocery store and you’re doing something to help someone who is in need.”