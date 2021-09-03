Travelers Rest man wins big on $10 scratch-off lottery ticket

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A man won $1 million dollars from a $10 scratch-off in Travelers Rest.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man, who wishes not to be identified, bought the scratch-off from the Gulf Station of Traveler Rest on Frontage Rd after coming from work.

S.C. Edu. Lottery said the man wants to use the money to help his family and stay humble.

The owner of the gas station, Mitul Patel, said his luck has been changed as well.

The last time someone won a large prize at his station was years ago and was $250,000, said S.C. Edu. Lottery.

Patel is telling all his customers that his gas station is the one that sold the $1 million dollar ticket.