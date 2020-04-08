Traveling pastor accused of indecent exposure, distributing obscene material in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit arrested an area pastor for reportedly distributing obscene material, indecent exposure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested William G. Coats, of Newberry, S.C.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Coats is a pastor of Newberry Christian Ministries Church, which is a traveling church that reportedly meets in people’s homes.

According to the release, Coats had been ministering to young teenage boys on several occasions.

One teen victim told the Child’s Advocacy Center that Coats asked him to take off his clothes, along with another young boy, while at a home in Spartanburg County.

Coats is also accused of getting into the shower with the victim on two occasions and performing a lewd gesture.

According to the release, Coats also wrote a fictional book that has only been provided to certain people he chooses, and those people are given a log in to access the book.

The book reportedly includes graphic accounts, including a section detailing a sexual assault.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the case will be referred to Greenville County.

Investigators issued arrest warrants charging Coats with disseminating obscene material, indecent exposure and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the release, Coats has lived at several addresses across the U.S. and sheriff’s office officials said the potential for additional victims may exist.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Coats is asked to call Inv. Tiffany Hill at 864-503-4579 or email thill@spartanburgcounty.org.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.