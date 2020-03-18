1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Calumet Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Episcopal Church of the Advent Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Ridgeville Baptist Church-Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program WNC Edutech Zoar United Methodist Church

Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April

News

by: LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In a memorandum issued Wednesday, Treasury is calling for two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals: A first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May.

The amounts would depend on income and family size.

The Treasury plan, which requires approval by Congress, also recommends $50 billion to stabilize the airlines, $150 billion to issue loan guarantees to other struggling sectors, and $300 billion to for small businesses.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store