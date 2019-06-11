Tree falls on house, downs power lines in Central

CENTRAL, SC (WSPA) – Fire officials said a woman and a 12-year-old were trapped inside of a home in Central after a large tree fell through their house on Monday.

According to Central Fire Department Battalion Chief Elijah Reynolds, firefighters were call to the 200 block of North Street just before 8:40 a.m.

Reynolds said a woman and a 12-year-old in the home were trapped inside and said the tree also downed power lines and two utility poles.

Fire crews on-scene had to wait until Duke Energy crews got to the home to deem it safe to enter, due to the power lines.

No injuries were reported.

Reynolds said the fallen tree was blocking North Street after the incident, but said it’s since been removed from the road.

According to Reynolds, the fallen tree was the only storm-related call they had.

The American Red Cross is assisting the woman and the child.