Tree falls on house in Tryon, no injuries reported

TRYON, NC (WSPA) – No one was injured after a tree fell on a house in Tryon Thursday morning.

According to a Tweet from Tryon Communications’ page, Tryon Fire Department crews responded to the home located in the 400 block of Hogback Mountain Road.

Our 7News at the scene was told the tree fell on the home at around 10:30 a.m., as the family inside was getting ready to go out for the day.

The homeowner thinks that the tree had a rotted root.

Duke Power crews were called to the home and turned off power to the home as a precaution.