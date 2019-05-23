News

Tree falls on SUV in Greenville, detour in place

Posted: May 23, 2019 01:37 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 01:43 PM EDT

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Greenville Police department officials said traffic is currently being detoured around Pendleton Street at Memminger Street, after a tree fell and landed on a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to the police department's Facebook post, a woman was driving west on Memminger Street at around 12:15 p.m. when the tree branch fell and crashed down on her SUV.

The woman was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The road is currently closed to traffic and a detour has been set up.

Police said crews expect the area to be closed as they work to remove the tree and the vehicle.

