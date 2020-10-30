Tree splits home in half, separating family in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Tropical Storm Zeta left a lot of damage across the Upstate. 7 News spoke with one Spartanburg County family who barely made it out of their home alive.

“It was scary. I was thinking this is going to be the last time I see my family,” Ronda Sylvester said.

Those were the first thoughts Ronda Sylvester had after a tree came crashing through the roof of her home.

“I was sitting, looking at the weather on my phone, because the power got knocked out at about 7:00 this morning; so, we were trying to track how close this was, and it was closer to home than we thought it was,” she said.

The tree split the home in half–she and her daughter on one side, and her husband on the other. The tree, she said, was on top of his legs.

“Hearing him scream for me, making sure I’m okay. I’m screaming for him, making sure he’s okay,” she said.

Luckily, Sylvester and her family were able to escape without any serious injuries.

“He climbed out of the debris, got over the kitchen counter, and climbed out the kitchen window. I climbed out the debris and got out the back door,” she said.

Sylvester said, while they’ve lost a big chunk of their lives, after looking at what’s left of their home, she said she can’t help but be grateful that they’re still alive.

“It was home. We’ve lived here for four years. All the comforts. It was ours. Everything. My mother’s ashes, his kid’s pictures, my kid’s pictures, everything,” she said. “I’m here for a reason. God’s got us together for a reason, because we’re stronger together. I’m thinking that we are lucky. We are very lucky.”

The Red Cross is assisting Sylvester and her family.