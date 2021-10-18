Trees Upstate plants trees along Swamp Rabbit trail and other places to benefit Upstate communities

Greenville, S.C. –

Trees Upstate is celebrating the opportunity to better the environment in our community and plant trees. Trees Upstate is having a ceremonial tree planting later today with the Lt governor. The ceremonial planting helps celebrate more than $80,000 to plant trees.

The money bought more than 100 trees which provide shade and help the environment in many ways.

The trees will be planted along the Swamp Rabbit trail.

More funding is needed for this effort and to continue to plant trees.

Visit to help or https://www.treesupstate.org/ donate