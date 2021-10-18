Trees Upstate plants trees along Swamp Rabbit trail and other places to benefit Upstate communities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, S.C. –

Trees Upstate is celebrating the opportunity to better the environment in our community and plant trees. Trees Upstate is having a ceremonial tree planting later today with the Lt governor. The ceremonial planting helps celebrate more than $80,000 to plant trees.

The money bought more than 100 trees which provide shade and help the environment in many ways.
The trees will be planted along the Swamp Rabbit trail.

More funding is needed for this effort and to continue to plant trees.
Visit to help or https://www.treesupstate.org/ donate

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store