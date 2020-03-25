Trevor Lawrence granted waiver to continue fundraising

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The NCAA has approved Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to continue fundraising efforts for coronavirus victims.

Lawrence and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, who plays soccer at Anderson University, created a GoFundMe page earlier this week to raise money for families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. But shortly thereafter they were asked to take the page down after Clemson officials learned of potential enforcement by the NCAA as a rule applies to athletes using their name and likeness for fundraising.

The NCAA, however, announced on Twitter Tuesday that they will be granting an exception to all students looking to crowdfund during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NCAA did not ask Clemson student-athlete Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families. https://t.co/5oaG75LNQC pic.twitter.com/fUaux6SXdi — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 24, 2020

Clemson athletics issued a response thanking the NCAA for waiving these restrictons in a time of need.

We are appreciative of the action taken by the NCAA this evening. pic.twitter.com/rq4zI8PpDR — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 24, 2020

Before it was initially taken down, Lawrence and Mowry’s GoFundMe page had raised over $2,500.