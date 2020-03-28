Trevor Lawrence restarts virus fundraising

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence greets fans as he arrives for the team’s NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C. Lawrence and girlfriend Marissa Mowry have restarted their efforts to raise funds for those affected from the coronavirus in his Georgia hometown and the area of Upstate South Carolina where their colleges are located. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend have restarted their efforts to raise money for those affected by the new coronavirus.

They announced their decision Saturday on social media.

FINAL COVID-19 Relief Plan!

Please check it out https://t.co/G0vMvHhW73 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) March 28, 2020

The two had set up a GoFundMe page earlier this week until told by Clemson compliance officials the site violated NCAA rules against using an athlete’s name, image and likeness for crowd funding. But the NCAA said Tuesday that Lawrence and other athletes could use such sites to raise money in this case.

Lawrence’s girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, is a soccer player at Anderson University, about 15 miles from Clemson’s campus.

They created the “Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund” designed to provide direct assistance to families affected by the pandemic.

A link to their crowdfunding page can be found here.