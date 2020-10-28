Tri-County Technical College to host Be Pro Be Proud SC mobile workshops

UPSTATE, SC (WSPA) – Over the next three days, a mobile workshop will offer students and the public a chance to learn more about long-term career opportunities in specific fields.

According to a news release, the Be Pro Be Proud SC mobile workshop will allow participants an opportunity to learn about computer numeric control, mechatronics, heavy equipment and truck driving.

The mobile workshop is a “workforce development project/career recruitment initiative designed to close the skills gap in South Carolina.”

According to the release, a 53-foot, double-expandable 18-wheeler filled with educational simulators will pull into Tri-County Technical College’s campuses this week:

Oct. 28: Tri-County Technical College’s Oconee Campus, 552 Education Way in Westminster Sen. Thomas Alexander will be at the event at 9 a.m.



Oct. 29: Tri-County Technical College’s Anderson Campus, 511 Michelin Boulevard in Anderson



Oct. 30: Tri-County Technical College’s Industrial Technology Center, 5321 Highway 76 in Pendleton



The mobile events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Tri-County representatives from career and employment resources, dual enrollment, admissions and the corporate and community education division will be on hand to answer questions,” according to the release. “Visitors also can learn about technical career pathways as a way to get ahead start on college credit.”