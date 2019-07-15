Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering Spartanburg mother

BERKELEY Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A man accused of murdering a Spartanburg mother is expected to go on trial Monday.

Nicole Goodlett disappeared from her home in March 2014.

Jerald Howard, Goodlett’s boyfriend and the father of her twins, was named as a person of interest. But Howard maintained his innocence.

Goodlett’s partially burned remains were found in the woods behind a Lowcountry school between November 2015 and April 2016.

Authorities say Howard attended the school, which is near his childhood home.

Investigators say Howard’s cell phone records showed searches for “can you identify a burned body” and “how authorities identify a burned body.”

Howard was charged with Goodlett’s murder in 2018.

Jerald Howard

