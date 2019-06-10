Trial to begin for woman accused in 2016 murder of Upstate grandmother

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Melette Denise Kimbrough

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The trial for a woman accused in the shooting death of a 75-year-old woman back in 2016 is set to start Monday in Greenville County.

We reported earlier that Melette Denise Kimbrough was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, after Ruby Flamm was found dead inside her home on Colonial Avenue on Nov. 19, 2016.

According to the indictment, Flamm was shot once in the head.