Trial to begin for woman accused in 2016 murder of Upstate grandmother
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The trial for a woman accused in the shooting death of a 75-year-old woman back in 2016 is set to start Monday in Greenville County.
We reported earlier that Melette Denise Kimbrough was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, after Ruby Flamm was found dead inside her home on Colonial Avenue on Nov. 19, 2016.
According to the indictment, Flamm was shot once in the head.
