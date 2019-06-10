News

Trial to begin for woman accused in 2016 murder of Upstate grandmother

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:45 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:48 AM EDT

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The trial for a woman accused in the shooting death of a 75-year-old woman back in 2016 is set to start Monday in Greenville County.

We reported earlier that Melette Denise Kimbrough was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, after Ruby Flamm was found dead inside her home on Colonial Avenue on Nov. 19, 2016.

According to the indictment, Flamm was shot once in the head.

 

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center