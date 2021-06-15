Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Greenville is celebrating pride month

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Trinity Lutheran in downtown Greenville is celebrating Pride month in a big way, by displaying multicolor doors on their front lawn.

We are here on North Main Street, where the doors of the church are always open and this church wants to send the message that the doors are open for everyone.

Trinity Lutheran Church is bringing the message of love onto their front lawn in the form of six multicolor doors. Sherry Walker was driving by the display and wanted to stop and get a picture.

“It is brave. I look at it as show your strong belief that you love everybody.” Greenville resident, Sherry Walker said.

It is just the message of inclusion and diversity that this church wants to send. The donated doors were put up in recognition of Pride month, in an effort to show love. Pastor Susan Crowell has served this congregation for more than 20 years.

“What we read in scripture is that Jesus loves honors and welcomes all people and so we are just trying to be faithful to God’s witness to be a place that everybody can be a part of church.” Trinity Lutheran Church, Pastor Susan Crowell said.

Patrick Preacher, a Greenville native, is a member of Trinity and a co-leader of the church support group ‘Queer Hearts TLC’, he and fellow church members painted the doors and secured them on the front lawn.

“For those of us who’ve felt like we were alone, and we have been abandoned by God and we come here through these doors and we realize that we are not alone, God is right beside with us and in us.” Trinity member, Patrick Preacher said.

The colors and the doors are symbolic, “You’ve got doors saying open to all and then they show were their door is right here and when you look up you see the cross, so the Lord died for us all.” Greenville, Sherry Walker said and their message is clear God’s Doors are open to all.

“For us for pride month we wanted a bold statement to say in this place and in God’s Kingdom you are welcome.” Pastor Crowell said.

The painted doors will stay up until the end of June. Trinity Lutheran will have their last Pride month service Wednesday, June 30th, people can join the service in person or watch online.