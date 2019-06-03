News

Trooper & suspect hospitalized after shooting in York Co.

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 09:38 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:08 AM EDT

YORK COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper and a suspect have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in York County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened following a traffic stop around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Public safety officials say Trooper Paul Wise was attempting to stop the suspect, Willie Bernard Wright, 27, of Gaffney, for not wearing a seatbelt which resulted in a chase.

According to public safety, Wright eventually got out of his vehicle and began firing at the trooper's vehicle. The trooper was hit by gunfire, and returned fire, striking the suspect.

Trooper Wise was taken to Piedmont Medical Center and is in good condition. Wright was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

 

 

