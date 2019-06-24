Troopers: 3 killed in crash on I-26 in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday afternoon to a fatal car crash on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County.

Troopers said three people were killed during the crash on I-26 west near Orangeburg at about 3 p.m.

Traffic has been advised to use mile marker 159 and follow US 176 as a detour.

