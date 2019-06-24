Troopers: 3 killed in crash on I-26 in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol responded Monday afternoon to a fatal car crash on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County.

Troopers said three people were killed during the crash on I-26 west near Orangeburg at about 3 p.m.

Traffic has been advised to use mile marker 159 and follow US 176 as a detour.

This collision involves 3 fatality victims. As troopers investigate this crash, please know that it may take some time. Pack your patience if your west on I26 in Orangeburg and most importantly, keep these victims and there family in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/an0i91WyzZ — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) June 24, 2019