Troopers arrest man in connection to fatal White Horse Road crash in May

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a man following a fatal crash that happened in May.

Warren Faucett, 47, died at the hospital following a crash that happened on May 30 on White Horse Road, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

We previously reported Faucett was driving a 2008 Honda motorcycle, traveling north on White Horse Road, when a van attempted to turn left on Farrs Bridge Road. The van and the motorcycle collided in the intersection.

Hope Campbell (Source: Greenville County Detention Center)

Troopers originally arrested Hope Campbell, 28, and said she was the driver of the van. She was charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

Troopers arrested James Michael Smith on August 14.

After further investigation, troopers found Smith was actually the driver of the van and left the scene after the crash.

Smith was arrested by Greenville County deputies during a traffic stop for another crash. SCHP had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Smith has been charged with felony leaving the scene of the accident resulting in death, resisting arrest, three counts of failure to appear, leaving the scene with death, failure to yield left turn, second offense driving under suspension, first offense trafficking meth/cocaine base 10G> but <28G, drugs, bondsman off bond, first degree burglary and second offense possession of marijuana or sub offense, according to the Greenville County Detention Center website.

Troopers said the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will determine if any changes will be made to Campbell’s charges.