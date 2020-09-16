Troopers: drive cautiously in flooded conditions

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Highway Patrol encourages drivers to stay home during the incoming bad weather; however, those who must leave the house are encouraged to keep several things in mind.

First, Trooper Joe Hovis says, drivers should slow their roll. Speed limits are posted for ideal driving conditions. It’s OK to drive slower to be safe on rough roads.

Second, headlights should be turned on at any point drivers use their windshield wipers. Hovis says this will help other drivers see each other’s car’s in decreased visibility.

Third: Beware of downed trees and powerlines.

“If you get several inches of rain, it’s going to loosen the roots of the trees,” Hovis said. “If there’s any type of wind, sometimes, those trees will fall across the highway.”

According to Hovis, many drivers and passengers have died after hitting debris in roadways.

Finally, avoid driving through standing water. According to Hovis, cars can be swept away by just four inches of running water.

Public safety officials additionally recommend homeowners and renters know whether they live in a flood zone. To view a FEMA map of flood-prone areas in Laurens County, click here.